Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Gap Down to $11.69

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $11.25. Adecoagro shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 158,166 shares.

AGRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded Adecoagro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $402.87 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

