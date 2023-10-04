K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

NYSE CNI opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.41. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

