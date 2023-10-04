11,736 Shares in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after buying an additional 516,329 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 686.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 230,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,174 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,922,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,735,000.

Shares of FUMB opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

