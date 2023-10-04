Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 292 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $254.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $232.08 and a one year high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

