Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $206.59 million and approximately $496,876.76 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00035246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00011516 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,300,613,674 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

