BABB Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (BAX)

BABB (BAX) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. One BABB token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BABB has a market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $108,186.75 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BABB has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BABB Profile

BABB was first traded on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 65,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,701,285,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BABB is getbabb.com. BABB’s official message board is babb.medium.com.

BABB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

