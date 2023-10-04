Vertcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $4,957.90 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,573.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00233611 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.00 or 0.00837754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00540136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00056484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00137786 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,770,535 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.