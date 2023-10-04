Ren (REN) Reaches Market Cap of $44.31 Million

Ren (REN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Ren has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Ren token can currently be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $44.31 million and approximately $183,138.20 worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ren

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REN is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 utility token that facilitates operations in the RenVM, a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless protocol that allows users to transfer tokens across different blockchains. The REN token is used as a bond by nodes to participate in the network and earn fees for facilitating cross-chain transactions. REN was founded by Taiyang Zhang and Loong Wang, co-founders of Republic Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

