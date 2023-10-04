sUSD (SUSD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $20,694.02

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $35.02 million and approximately $20,694.02 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 35,146,911 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

