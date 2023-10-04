Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 7.9% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $28,068.86 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,573.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00233611 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.00 or 0.00837754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00540136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00056484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00137786 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

