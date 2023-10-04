Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE EVRI opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. Everi has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.65 million. Everi had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 56.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $71,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,622 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,815.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,353 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Everi by 11.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 377,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 38,937 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

