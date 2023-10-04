RF Industries (RFIL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ: RFIL) in the last few weeks:

9/29/2023 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/18/2023 – RF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2023 – RF Industries was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

9/13/2023 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/5/2023 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/28/2023 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/20/2023 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2023 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RF Industries Trading Down 5.1 %

RFIL stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 13,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,268.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 643,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,702.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 22,177 shares of company stock valued at $60,678 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

