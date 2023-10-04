RF Industries (RFIL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ: RFIL) in the last few weeks:
- 9/29/2023 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2023 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/18/2023 – RF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2023 – RF Industries was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 9/13/2023 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/5/2023 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/28/2023 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2023 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2023 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RF Industries Trading Down 5.1 %
RFIL stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 13,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,268.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 643,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,702.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 22,177 shares of company stock valued at $60,678 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Featured Articles
