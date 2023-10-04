Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,500 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 652,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 925,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:HT opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $395.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

