Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Update

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 891,800 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 821,800 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

In other Hippo news, Director John Drake Nichols bought 24,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $261,447.03. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,069 shares of company stock worth $373,309. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hippo by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Hippo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hippo by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hippo by 347.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hippo by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hippo stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. Hippo has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 56.30% and a negative net margin of 240.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hippo will post -12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIPO shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Hippo from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Hippo from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

