Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Update

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 11,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.8 days.

FTS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.81.

Fortis stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. Fortis has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its position in Fortis by 50.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 831,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after buying an additional 277,074 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $7,656,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Fortis by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,239,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,174,000 after purchasing an additional 91,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Fortis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 373,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,876,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

