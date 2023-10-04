FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Short Interest Down 6.2% in September

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $249.77 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $278.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FLT

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.