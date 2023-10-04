FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Short Interest Down 6.2% in September

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $249.77 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $278.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
