Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares Gap Down to $13.24

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $12.66. Two Harbors Investment shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 236,750 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 2.8 %

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.98%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -352.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $112,142.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 547.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

