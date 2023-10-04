GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Short Interest Up 7.2% in September

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. GATX has a 12 month low of $87.98 and a 12 month high of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GATX will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of GATX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

