Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Short Interest Update

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 7,790,000 shares. Approximately 30.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Guess? in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Insider Activity at Guess?

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $158,814.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Guess? by 5.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Guess? by 13.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Guess? by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. Guess? has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $664.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.50 million. Guess? had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guess? will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

