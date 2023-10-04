Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
