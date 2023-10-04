Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot
Green Dot Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of GDOT stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $677.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.06.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $361.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
