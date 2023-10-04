Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2023

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOTGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDOT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after buying an additional 954,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,584,000 after purchasing an additional 199,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Green Dot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Green Dot by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 202,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $677.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $361.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.