Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JHG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.52.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $516.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.42 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,117,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,098,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,157,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,305,000 after purchasing an additional 235,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,562,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,834,000 after purchasing an additional 767,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

