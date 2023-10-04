Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LGGNY. Barclays raised their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 333 ($4.03) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 238 ($2.88) in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.51) to GBX 254 ($3.07) in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 290 ($3.51) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.51) to GBX 275 ($3.32) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.67.

Legal & General Group stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

