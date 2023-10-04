FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Up 6.2% in September

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,500 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 838,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinVolution Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective on the stock.

FinVolution Group Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE FINV opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $424.16 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 19.92%.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

