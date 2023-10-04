Short Interest in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Increases By 6.4%

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Shares of GMRE opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $566.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMRE has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Global Medical REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 43,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.