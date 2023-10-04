Short Interest in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Increases By 6.4%

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Shares of GMRE opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $566.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.50%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 43,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
