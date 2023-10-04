Short Interest in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Expands By 7.8%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 8,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.98. Genworth Financial has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,470,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,854,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genworth Financial by 19.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,545,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,298,000 after buying an additional 4,627,187 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 105.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,741,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,282 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,686,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after buying an additional 1,660,004 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also

