Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 37 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $625.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $688.25 and a 200 day moving average of $681.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

