Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Position Increased by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Nordson by 225.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.17.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,821.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,428. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $220.40 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $253.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.94 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.