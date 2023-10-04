Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 26 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $3,618,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE opened at $506.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.47. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $574.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

