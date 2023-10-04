Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,050,000 after purchasing an additional 643,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,706,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,113,000 after acquiring an additional 502,684 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after acquiring an additional 340,088 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,216,000 after purchasing an additional 309,359 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BFAM opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $98.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $603.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,718,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $153,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,344.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,718,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,556,786. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

