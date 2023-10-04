K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $441,000 in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 65.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth about $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in ATI in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get ATI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $47.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ATI had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $560,223.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $560,223.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $316,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,571 shares of company stock valued at $997,041. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.