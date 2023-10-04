Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $132.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.71. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $138.60.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

