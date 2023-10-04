K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($46.54) to GBX 3,800 ($45.93) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DEO opened at $146.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.98. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.