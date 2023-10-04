K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $265,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $138.41 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.16 and its 200-day moving average is $146.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

