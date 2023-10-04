Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $27.36.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

