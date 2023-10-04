K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 1,370 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $554.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

