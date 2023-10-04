K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $315,000 Investment in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 340.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,425,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,525 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,515 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,630 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 225.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,465,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,981,000 after buying an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 990.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,508,000 after buying an additional 875,861 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $37.98.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

