Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Position Reduced by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,637,039,000 after buying an additional 46,007 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $847,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total value of $5,491,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,533,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,583,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $399.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $403.94 and its 200-day moving average is $410.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.