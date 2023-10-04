Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 272 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,778,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,019,000 after purchasing an additional 94,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WRB opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

