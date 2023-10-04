Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Argus lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.