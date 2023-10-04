ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $287.39 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

