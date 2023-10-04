Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $191.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

