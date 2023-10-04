Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Oddity Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.
