AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.34)-($0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $328-333 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.57 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.34–$0.28 EPS.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,680,000 after buying an additional 1,369,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,893,000 after buying an additional 1,071,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,288,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after acquiring an additional 574,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,385,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

