Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 85 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 267.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.60.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $230.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

