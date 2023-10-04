Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.92. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $79.95 and a 52-week high of $102.79. The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.20). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

