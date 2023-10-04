Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, September 7th. FBN Securities reduced their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

ASAN opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $27.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 507,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $10,160,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,700,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,840,066.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $68,090.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,328.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,160,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,700,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,840,066.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,464,847 shares of company stock worth $67,312,785 and sold 67,815 shares worth $1,218,125. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Asana by 118.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

