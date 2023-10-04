Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $330.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $335.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s previous close.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.30.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $292.04 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $267.86 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market cap of $292.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

