Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RRX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $138.24 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $166.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.59.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 115.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 945.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.