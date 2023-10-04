Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.30. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cocrystal Pharma

About Cocrystal Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COCP Free Report ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.22% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

