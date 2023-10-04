Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance
Shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.30. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.
Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cocrystal Pharma
About Cocrystal Pharma
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.
Featured Stories
